TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said five people were shot at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland, Texas Sunday evening.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, the shooting happened at around 5:34 p.m. local time.

Officials at the press conference say three adults and two minors were shot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their status is unknown at this time.

Police said the shooting began when two people got into a disturbance at the flea market, which resulted in people getting shot. It’s unclear if both suspects had firearms or how many rounds were fired.

The shooter is still at large.

“Extremely tragic act that happened here in our city,” an officer said.

He also said the incident doesn’t appear to have been an attack on the flea market.

