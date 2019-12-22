LIVE: 45-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 west in Virginia

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — First-responders are on the scene of an accident involving more than 45 vehicles on I-64 in Virginia.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 Sunday morning for a crash in the area of I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Overpass.

The York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office says more than 45 vehicles are involved.

Virginia State Police has confirmed some victims involved have life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident as they reroute traffic onto Route 199.

511 Virginia posted that one eastbound lane is also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).

Viewers who tell us they are involved in the accident were able to send us photos.