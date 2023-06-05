TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An intoxicated passenger aboard a Southwest flight to Houston was carried off the plane to the delight of other passengers, video shows.

Footage of the ugly encounter posted to TikTok claims the woman was removed from the New Orleans-Texas flight “for being too drunk.”

The post applauded Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants who “handled the situation perfectly. They asked her nicely to get off the flight, but she refused numerous times, so they called for assistance.”

The video’s description states that authorities attempted to peacefully remove the woman prior to the start of the video, but officers were forced to handcuff and carry the off the flight.

“Get up,” one passenger can be heard demanding as officers hoisted the woman from her seat.

“You’re making it worse for yourself,” one officer says. “Stop!”

“I literally need my phone, I paid for that,” the woman says. “I am so confused, what’s happening? Sir, I’m literally so confused.”

“You’re under arrest,” others on the plane respond. “You’re being arrested.”

