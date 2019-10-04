Breaking News
Parents may have stopped ‘catastrophic’ event after warning deputies about Wimauma woman’s pipe bombs

List of stores already planning to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

National

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A sign promoting Black Friday specials is displayed in the window of a J.C. Penny store as shoppers queue up at the door for a 3 p.m. opening, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in northeast Denver. The store opened two hours before other retailers to cash in on a flurry of bargain hunters, some who said that they waited for three hours to be one of the first people queued up outside. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed more than a dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

  • Ace Hardware
  • BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Costco
  • Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving. Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss