List: 2020 Emmy Awards winners

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards are officially underway. Jimmy Kimmel is this year’s emcee.

According to E! News, prior to the award show starting, pre-show red carpet host Giuliana Rancic tested positive for coronavirus.

Rancic released a statement that said, “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people.”

USA Today announced that Vivica A. Fox also missed covering the virtual red carpet Sunday after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Below you will find a running list of winners as they are announced:

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

black-ish – Tracee Ellis Ross

Dead to Me – Christina Applegate

Dead to Me – Linda Cardellini

Insecure – Issa Rae

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Rachel Brosnahan

Schitt’s Creek – Catherine O’Hara (WINNER)

Two words: Moira. Rose. 🌹 Congratulations to Catherine O’Hara (@SchittsCreek), winner of the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yZS9vaoEas — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Black Monday – Don Cheadle

black-ish – Anthony Anderson

The Good Place – Ted Danson

The Kominsky Method – Michael Douglas

Ramy – Ramy Youssef

Schitt’s Creek – Eugene Levy (WINNER)

Let’s hear it for the Rose family! @Realeugenelevy is the #Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for @SchittsCreek! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/v1kfpvGsKD — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Good Place – Michael Schur

The Great – Tony McNamara

Schitt’s Creek – Daniel Levy (WINNER)

Schitt’s Creek – David West Read

What We Do In The Shadows – Chris Marcil

What We Do In The Shadows – Paul Simms

What We Do In The Shadows – Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Great – Matt Shakman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Daniel Palladino

Modern Family – Gail Mancuso

Ramy – Ramy Youssef

Schitt’s Creek – Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy (WINNER)

Will & Grace – James Burrows

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Andre Braugher

The Good Place – William Jackson Harper

The Kominsky Method – Alan Arkin

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Sterling K. Brown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Tony Shalhoub

Ramy – Mahershala Ali

Saturday Night Live – Kenan Thompson

Schitt’s Creek – Daniel Levy (WINNER)

And @danjlevy gets his first acting #Emmy, winning Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for @SchittsCreek! He was up for a total of four noms this year! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/reBoNgcIWC — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

GLOW – Betty Gilpin

The Good Place – D’Arcy Carden

Insecure – Yvonne Orji

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Alex Borstein

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Marin Hinkle

Saturday Night Live – Kate McKinnon

Saturday Night Live – Cecily Strong

Schitt’s Creek – Annie Murphy (WINNER)

Love that journey for @AnneFrances! She just won the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for @SchittsCreek! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/13XilCpWqb — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)

What We Do In The Shadows

