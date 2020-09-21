List: 2020 Emmy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards are officially underway. Jimmy Kimmel is this year’s emcee.
According to E! News, prior to the award show starting, pre-show red carpet host Giuliana Rancic tested positive for coronavirus.
Rancic released a statement that said, “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people.”
USA Today announced that Vivica A. Fox also missed covering the virtual red carpet Sunday after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Below you will find a running list of winners as they are announced:
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- black-ish – Tracee Ellis Ross
- Dead to Me – Christina Applegate
- Dead to Me – Linda Cardellini
- Insecure – Issa Rae
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Rachel Brosnahan
- Schitt’s Creek – Catherine O’Hara (WINNER)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Black Monday – Don Cheadle
- black-ish – Anthony Anderson
- The Good Place – Ted Danson
- The Kominsky Method – Michael Douglas
- Ramy – Ramy Youssef
- Schitt’s Creek – Eugene Levy (WINNER)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- The Good Place – Michael Schur
- The Great – Tony McNamara
- Schitt’s Creek – Daniel Levy (WINNER)
- Schitt’s Creek – David West Read
- What We Do In The Shadows – Chris Marcil
- What We Do In The Shadows – Paul Simms
- What We Do In The Shadows – Stefani Robinson
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- The Great – Matt Shakman
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Daniel Palladino
- Modern Family – Gail Mancuso
- Ramy – Ramy Youssef
- Schitt’s Creek – Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy (WINNER)
- Will & Grace – James Burrows
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Andre Braugher
- The Good Place – William Jackson Harper
- The Kominsky Method – Alan Arkin
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Sterling K. Brown
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Tony Shalhoub
- Ramy – Mahershala Ali
- Saturday Night Live – Kenan Thompson
- Schitt’s Creek – Daniel Levy (WINNER)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- GLOW – Betty Gilpin
- The Good Place – D’Arcy Carden
- Insecure – Yvonne Orji
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Alex Borstein
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Marin Hinkle
- Saturday Night Live – Kate McKinnon
- Saturday Night Live – Cecily Strong
- Schitt’s Creek – Annie Murphy (WINNER)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead To Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
- What We Do In The Shadows
