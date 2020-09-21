List: 2020 Emmy Awards winners

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards are officially underway. Jimmy Kimmel is this year’s emcee.

According to E! News, prior to the award show starting, pre-show red carpet host Giuliana Rancic tested positive for coronavirus.

Rancic released a statement that said, “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people.”

USA Today announced that Vivica A. Fox also missed covering the virtual red carpet Sunday after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Below you will find a running list of winners as they are announced:

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

  • black-ish – Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Dead to Me – Christina Applegate
  • Dead to Me – Linda Cardellini
  • Insecure – Issa Rae
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Rachel Brosnahan
  • Schitt’s Creek – Catherine O’Hara (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Black Monday – Don Cheadle
  • black-ish – Anthony Anderson
  • The Good Place – Ted Danson
  • The Kominsky Method – Michael Douglas
  • Ramy – Ramy Youssef
  • Schitt’s Creek – Eugene Levy (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

  • The Good Place – Michael Schur
  • The Great – Tony McNamara
  • Schitt’s Creek – Daniel Levy (WINNER)
  • Schitt’s Creek – David West Read
  • What We Do In The Shadows – Chris Marcil
  • What We Do In The Shadows – Paul Simms
  • What We Do In The Shadows – Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

  • The Great – Matt Shakman
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Daniel Palladino
  • Modern Family – Gail Mancuso
  • Ramy – Ramy Youssef
  • Schitt’s Creek – Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy (WINNER)
  • Will & Grace – James Burrows

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Andre Braugher
  • The Good Place – William Jackson Harper
  • The Kominsky Method – Alan Arkin
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Sterling K. Brown
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Tony Shalhoub
  • Ramy – Mahershala Ali
  • Saturday Night Live – Kenan Thompson
  • Schitt’s Creek – Daniel Levy (WINNER)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

  • GLOW – Betty Gilpin
  • The Good Place – D’Arcy Carden
  • Insecure – Yvonne Orji
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Alex Borstein
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Marin Hinkle
  • Saturday Night Live – Kate McKinnon
  • Saturday Night Live – Cecily Strong
  • Schitt’s Creek – Annie Murphy (WINNER)

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Dead To Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
  • What We Do In The Shadows

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss