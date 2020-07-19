Linkin Park wants Trump campaign to stop using music

(CNN) – Linkin Park is the latest band to tell the Trump campaign to stop using its music.

The president retweeted a video featuring the song “In the End” Saturday night. The band responded in a tweet of its own saying it doesn’t endorse the president.

It adds that a cease and desist order “has been issued.”

Neil Young, the Rolling Stones and the family of Tom Petty have all demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music also.

