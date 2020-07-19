Linkin Park wants Trump campaign to stop using music

(CNN) – Linkin Park is the latest band to tell the Trump campaign to stop using its music.

The president retweeted a video featuring the song “In the End” Saturday night. The band responded in a tweet of its own saying it doesn’t endorse the president.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

It adds that a cease and desist order “has been issued.”

Neil Young, the Rolling Stones and the family of Tom Petty have all demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music also.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: