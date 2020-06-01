Lincoln Memorial, WWII memorial defaced after night of protests

(WFLA) – The Lincoln Memorial and several other historic monuments were defaced with spray paint over the weekend during protests over the death of George Floyd.

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,” the National Park Service for the National Mall said in a tweet on Sunday. “For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

In the wake of last night's demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

CNN reports the vandalism appeared after several protests for Floyd escalated and skirmishes broke out between protesters and police.

The words “Yall not tired yet?” were spray-painted on the Lincoln Memorial, and the question “Do black Vets count?” appeared to be spray-painted across part of the National Mall World War II Memorial.

Protesters also gathered in front of the White House, but they were not allowed in. Police pushed them back from the gates using pepper spray and other mechanism, the news network reported.

DC police arrested 17 people Saturday night, and said 11 officers were injured in the protests, but non sustained life-threatening injuries.

