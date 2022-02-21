Lina Khil missing: Reward increased to $250K on Texas girl’s 4th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/KXAN) – The reward being offered for information to find Lina Sadar Khil, 4, who went missing from a San Antonio playground in December, has increased to $250,000.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio raised its reward for anyone with information leading to the “safe return” of Lina Khil to $200,000, according to a Facebook post.

The Islamic Center’s announcement was made hours after people gathered to honor Khil’s fourth birthday.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional $50,000 for information leading to Khil’s recovery.

Investigators have honed in on a time between 4:49 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. where they don’t have visibility of Lina from cameras or other sources.

Authorities don’t yet know whether Khil wandered away from the playground or if she was taken by someone, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

“It’s disheartening that we haven’t found anything that leads us closer to Lina,” McManus said. “There’s nothing we haven’t done to try to find her.”

Khil’s family moved to the U.S. in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from “threats that were posed to us,” Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told San Antonio TV station KENS.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said. She was described as 4’0″ tall, 55 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

They ask anyone who has information about seeing her during this specific time to contact police at (210) 207-7660.