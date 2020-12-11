‘Light shaming’ letter targets homeowners Christmas displays

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (KARE/NBC News) At least four residents of one Minnesota town have received a letter shaming them for putting up Christmas light displays and asking for their removal.

In the letter sent to neighbors in one St. Anthony community, the anonymous sender addresses the Christmas light displays in each yard, stating in part: “The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions in our society and systemic biases against neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas, or who can’t afford to, during these unprecedented times.”

“A lot of people felt really singled out and really creeped out that someone came and took down their addresses,” says Rachel Blodgett, who lives near the houses that received the letter.

The letter went on to ask those who received it, “to respect the dignity of all people.”

“I think the letter in itself was absurd, but I think the sentiment is incredibly valid. I just don’t think that it was gone about in the correct way,” Blodgett says.

At least one of the recipients filed a police report, but St. Anthony police say, because the letter was not threatening, no crime was committed.

While its unclear where the anonymous letter stems from, City Councilman Bernard Walker says these sorts of things are better left ignored.

“They’re isolated but very intentional,” said Councilman Walker. “The person is getting something accomplished by people drawing attention to it. I say just let it die out because it doesn’t represent anybody I know in St. Anthony.”