Levee failure in Alliance, Louisiana prompts evacuations

(NBC News) — Residents have been urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.

Plaquemines Parish government urged people to evacuate the area immediately in a Facebook post late Sunday. Residents were told to go to a local auditorium if they need shelter.

Around the same time, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning for the area, warning of a “life-threatening flash flooding from a levee failure.”

The warning is in effect until 6:45 a.m. E.T.

