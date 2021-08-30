Levee failure in Alliance, Louisiana prompts evacuations

National

by: Kurt Chirbas

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Residents have been urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.

Plaquemines Parish government urged people to evacuate the area immediately in a Facebook post late Sunday. Residents were told to go to a local auditorium if they need shelter. 

Around the same time, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning for the area, warning of a “life-threatening flash flooding from a levee failure.” 

The warning is in effect until 6:45 a.m. E.T.

Read more live updates on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss