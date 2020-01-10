Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million toward Australia wildfire relief

FILE – This Jan. 5, 2020 file photo shows actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. DiCaprio’s environmental organization will donate $3 million to help the efforts toward the wildfire relief in Australia. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest celebrity to help pledge money to fight the bushfires devastating Australia.

The actor and environmental activist co-chairs “Earth Alliance”, launched last year to fight climate change.

The organization, announced yesterday the Australia Wildfire Fund as been launched committing $3 million to assist with firefighting efforts and to aid local communities affected by the wildfires.

With donations going to help firefighting efforts, aid communities, enable wildlife rescue, and support long-term restoration.

Several other celebrities have also pledged large amounts of money to the cause including Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, and Kylie Jenner each donated $1 million. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and Pink have also donated.

The more than 120 fires have killed 27 people and an estimated one billion animals. While scorching at least 20 million acres.