1  of  2
Breaking News
News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Lemon-glazed doughnuts make limited run at Krispy Kreme this week

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Nexstar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fan-favorite lemon-glazed doughnuts are returning to Krispy Kreme this week, but you’ll have to act fast as they’ll only be here for a limited time.

The doughnuts will be for sale from May 12 to May 15 via drive-thru, pickup or delivery.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, the doughnut chain is also offering Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts this week to satisfy any sweet and tart cravings.

This is the newest release in Krispy Kreme’s fruit-flavored glaze line.

Past flavors have included strawberry and lime.

You can find a participating shop near you here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss