Lego launches posters you can build

(CNN) – Lego bricks are for kids right? Nope, not this line of Lego anyway.

Forget for a moment that many of us played with Lego as kids and are still fond of them and maybe still play with them. There’s also the fact that the new Lego art building sets are specifically geared towards adult fans.

The higher-end sets feature Marvel and Star Wars characters and iconic celebrities.

The themes are the Beatles, Iron Man, Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, and Star Wars “The Sith.”

Each canvas set will allow builders to create one of three or four pieces around the designated theme.

The new Lego art sets are available for purchase September 1.

