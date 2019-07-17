LEGO celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – LEGO is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The company is paying tribute to the historic mission by building a life-size LEGO astronaut.

The astronaut is sporting the same spacesuit worn on the moon in 1969. The model stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and is built from 30,000 LEGO bricks.

In addition to the astronaut, they are also constructing a 20-foot, brick-built LEGO replica of the SLS rocket, which is the NASA rocket built to take us from the moon to Mars. It will be made of 197,880 bricks and will be assembled in the National Mall in Washington D.C., later this week.