Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

This July 16, 2019 photo provided by Jarena McDavid, shows her son, Ka’Mar Benbo, a 12-year-old African American boy, in Portland, Ore. The mother of Benbo, now 13, filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, June 18, 2020, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground, one by pressing a knee on his neck, outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. In an emailed statement, Sheriff Craig Roberts disputed the allegations and said an investigation did not find any evidence that a deputy placed a knee on the boy’s neck. (Jarena McDavid via AP)

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground – one by pressing a knee on his neck – outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away.

The incident happened last August, more than nine months before widespread national outrage over the killing of George Floyd after he was put in a similar hold by Minneapolis police.

The boy, Ka’Mar Benbo, is now 13 but was 12 at the time and the friends he was with repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age, the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday from the Associated Press.

Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident.

“If we get presented the necessary information, we will certainly evaluate it,” he said.

Clackamas County is a suburban area southeast of Portland.