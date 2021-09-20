Laundrie family attorney cancels New York press conference set for Tuesday, report says

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Laundrie’s family attorney will not hold a press conference tomorrow pursuant to a request from the FBI that he not go ahead with it, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

The news conference was previously scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. in Long Island, New York on Tuesday.

Bian Laundrie the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who was identified by police as a person of interest in her disappearance was reported missing on Sept. 17. His parents say they haven’t seen him in five days.

On Monday officers from the North Port Police Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation removed items from his family home to help search for him.

Remains thought to be those of Petito were found in Wyoming Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.