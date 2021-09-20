Laundrie family attorney cancels New York press conference set for Tuesday, report says

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Laundrie’s family attorney will not hold a press conference tomorrow pursuant to a request from the FBI that he not go ahead with it, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.
The news conference was previously scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. in Long Island, New York on Tuesday.
Bian Laundrie the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who was identified by police as a person of interest in her disappearance was reported missing on Sept. 17. His parents say they haven’t seen him in five days.
On Monday officers from the North Port Police Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation removed items from his family home to help search for him.
Remains thought to be those of Petito were found in Wyoming Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.