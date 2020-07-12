Las Vegas police arrest former USA gymnastics coach for lewdness with a minor

(CNN) – A former USA gymnastics coach is behind bars facing more than a dozen charges involving lewd acts with a minor.

Las Vegas police say 52-year-old Terry Gray was taken into custody on Friday and charged with 14 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

According to court records, the alleged incidents took place between 2007 and 2013. He worked as a coach at a gym in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015.

Gray also coached at gyms in Cincinnati and southern California, according to multiple records, but none of the current charges are related to those gyms. USA Gymnastics has yet to comment on the arrest.

Police are seeking additional victims who have yet to come forward as the investigation continues.

Gray is being held without bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 13.

