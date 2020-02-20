Larry Tesler, computer scientist who pioneered ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ has died

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74.

He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent and pioneer of what he called “modeless editing.” That meant a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example.

“The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,” Xerox said in a tweet Wednesday.

Tesler was born in New York and attended Stanford University, where he received a degree in mathematics in 1965.

In 1973, he joined Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a division of the copier company that worked on creating computer products. There, he pioneered concepts that helped make computers more user-friendly. That included such concepts as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing.

He continued that work when he joined Apple in 1980. At Apple, he worked on a variety of products including the Lisa computer, the Newton personal digital assistant and the Macintosh.

After leaving Apple in 1997 he co-founded an education software company and held executive positions at Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe before turning to independent consulting.

In 2012, Tesler told the BBC that he enjoyed working with younger people.

“There’s a very strong element of excitement, of being able to share what you’ve learned with the next generation,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"

the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks"

the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense"

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Teen shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen shot and killed"

Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss