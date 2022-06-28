LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a man Monday after busting a drug house on 127th Avenue North, according to an affidavit.

The Largo Police Department said Sean Alexander Fine, 33, was under investigation for allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl out of his home.

Police said detectives noticed heavy foot traffic in and out of Fine’s house as well as hand-to-hand transactions at the location.

A search of the home found both types of narcotics inside, according to the affidavit.

Largo police said they got numerous tips about drug activity at the home for the past two years.

They also said that since the beginning of 2022, officers had been called to the home 16 times while responding to overdoses and wanted person calls.

Fine was arrested earlier in June for possession of methylone and drug paraphernalia.