TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spanish archaeologists made an unusual discovery in southern Egypt.

In 2019, archaeologists from the University of Jaén unearthed a tomb containing several mummified crocodiles at a site near the city of Aswan.

The Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences shared that the mummies were discovered in a small rock-cut tomb. Inside the tomb, archeologists found five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles.

Archeologists stated that the small tomb was found lying next to six other tombs in which dignitaries of the region were buried. According to a press release, all of the tombs date back before 304 B.C.

Although crocodile mummies are known to be found in Egypt, archeologists called the findings of the large crocodiles “extraordinary.”

Photo: José Luis Pérez Garciá

Photo: Patricia Mora Riudavets

Photo: José Luis Pérez Garciá

Photo: Patricia Mora Riudavets

Photo: Patricia Mora Riudavets

“More than 20 burial sites with crocodile mummies are known in Egypt, but to dins 10 well-preserved crocodile mummies together in an undisturbed tomb is extraordinary,” archeozoologist Bea De Cupere said in a statement. “Of most mummies collected by museums in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often hatchlings, we don’t know exactly where they come from.”

Traces of linen, palm leaves, and rope were also discovered with the crocodile mummies, indicating that they had once been wrapped.

Archeologists believe the crocodiles belong to two different species: the Nile crocodile and the West African crocodile. Three of the skeletons were also found almost completely intact, while the other two were missing “quite a few parts.”

It was noted that one crocodile was so well preserved that the stones inside the crocodile’s stomach were still visible, indicating the reptile wasn’t cut open to take out the intestines. The stones help the crocodiles stay balanced in the water.

“I’m thrilled that finds like these give us another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians,” De Cupere said.