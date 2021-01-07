TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. counties with large colleges or universities experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases once in-person classes started for the fall 2020 semester, a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

According to the CDC, university counties with in-person instruction saw a 56 percent increase in cases, comparing the 21-day periods before and after classes started.

Additionally, counties with large colleges or universities with remote learning saw a 17.9 percent decrease, the CDC noted. Counties without large institutions saw a 6 percent decrease during the same time frames.

Because of this, the CDC said it recommends the implementation of additional effective mitigation efforts at colleges and universities with in-person instruction. The agency said those efforts could help minimize on-campus COVID-19 transmission and reduce county-level numbers.

Out of 101 university counties, which equates to 3.2 percent of all U.S. counties, remote learning was the instructional format for 22 and in-person learning was the format for 79, according to the CDC.

The CDC said college students can unintentionally spread COVID-19 to friends and relatives who could be more at risk of becoming seriously ill. Experts recommend students, faculty and staff members of the respective institutions wear a mask, stay six feet apart and avoid gatherings to slow the spread.