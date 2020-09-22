LAPD officers rescue disabled man moments before vehicle bursts into flames

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC NEWS CHANNEL) – Los Angeles police officers save a wheelchair-bound man from a burning car and the dramatic rescue was captured on the officer’s body camera.

Two officers on a routine patrol this past Friday in the San Fernando Valley’s foothill division came across a disabled vehicle engulfed in smoke.

The video shows the officers help pull the passenger, a disabled man, out of the car just moments before the vehicle explodes into flames.

The fire destroyed the man’s wheelchair, but it was replaced by an officer’s donation