LAPD: No overtime pay for officers

(CNN) – Los Angeles police will not be paid for working overtime during the George Floyd and California stay-at-home protests.

The city says it simply does not have the money to pay the LAPD for the whopping 40 million dollars in overtime expenses, according to an internal memo from the agency.

The officers will reportedly be compensated with time off instead.

The LAPD has now instructed commanding officers and supervisors to ensure overtime hours are minimized.

