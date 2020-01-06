Landry’s restaurants warn of potential credit card breach

Live Now
by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Landry’s, which owns restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Joe’s Crab Shack and Saltgrass Steak House is warninh customers after a data breach may have compromised credit card information.

The company sent out a warning to customers after a data breach may have compromised people’s card information swiped between March 13 and October 17, 2019.

The Houston-based company operates more than 60 restaurant chains nationwide

The breach may have happened due to some staff members using devices to enter orders instead of what’s used to pay out customers. The devices do not have the same security technology as ones used for payments.

Landry’s Select Clubs rewards cards were not impacted by the breach, the company said.

The company encourages customers to monitor bank statements. For a full list of restaurants and locations, click here.

Landry’s is urging customers to closely monitor their credit card statements. Anyone with questions should call 833-991-1538 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

