Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Land O'Lakes removes Native American 'butter maiden' from packaging

(Source: Land O’Lakes/CNN Newsource)

(CNN/WFLA)—Land O’ Lakes is marking 98 years in business by changing up its packaging.

The company has scrapped the “butter maiden,” the Native American woman who has appeared on its dairy products for nearly 100 years. The woman could be seen on the package with a feather in her hair, kneeling and holding up a container of butter.

The design has been called racist and stereotypical. North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo recently told  the Grand Forks Tribune the logo goes “hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls.”

The design was replaced by lands and lakes and the phrase “Farmer-owned since 1921.” It was changed on some products in February.

The company said in a statement that it wanted a new look that represents the foundation and heart of Land O’ Lakes, but made no mention of the Native American illustration.

The new packaging is expected to be on all Land O’ Lakes products by the end of 2020.

