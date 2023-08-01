TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the anticipation grows for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, one of the world’s most beloved doughnut shops is offering lottery players an extra dose of sweetness this week – even if they didn’t win.

Krispy Kreme announced Monday that the upcoming $1.1 billion lottery drawing reminded them how they “definitely hit the lottery” when it comes to their fans, so they wanted to give back to those whose luck fell short.

Following Tuesday night’s big drawing, any lottery player who presents their losing ticket at any Krispy Kreme store nationwide will receive an iconic glazed doughnut – for free!

Lottery players will only be able to redeem one sweet treat on Tuesday or Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, while supplies last.

The Mega Millions prize has soared to over $1 billion after no one won the last drawing on July 28. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 2023.

Tuesday night’s drawing is the fourth-highest prize in the game’s history. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.