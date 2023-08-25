TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you want to give your pup a sweet treat, Krispy Kreme is launching new doggie doughnuts that feature a fall favorite.

The doughnut shop is releasing Pumpkin Spice doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs on Aug. 26, which also happens to be National Dog Day.

The handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits will be available for purchase through Aug. 31 at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last.

Dog owners will receive six doggie doughnuts, including Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action. We’re pawsitive (groan) your dogs will love them.”

The dog biscuits are handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan-baked pet treat company.

Each treat is made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as pumpkin, peanut butter and carob, a substitute for chocolate, Krispy Kreme said.

Krispy Kreme fans can also pick up a limited-edition bandana that’s covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts – a stylish accessory for the sweetest doughnut-loving dogs.