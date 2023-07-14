TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Krispy Kreme is selling a box of a dozen doughnuts for $0.86 for one day only.

In honor of its 86th birthday, the company is offering the deal to customers who purchase any dozen at regular price on Friday.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

Customers are limited to purchasing four dozen when purchased in-shop and in the drive-thru.

Online orders for pickup and delivery are limited to one dozen doughnuts while supplies last. Customers can use code 86YEARS to redeem the deal online.