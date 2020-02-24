Krispy Kreme launching nationwide doughnut delivery

MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country.

You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though, and in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually “leap day,” so to kick-off its new delivery service Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies within 10 miles of its shops.

You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.

