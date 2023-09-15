TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Krispy Kreme launched a new coffee line and to celebrate, the doughnut shop is giving out free doughnuts to customers.

Customers who purchase one of Krispy Kreme’s new coffees or espresso beverages can enjoy a free doughnut of their choice now through Sunday, Sept. 17 at participating stores.

Krispy Kreme said its new iced, frozen and hot coffees feature smoother blends and richer roasts. The doughnut shop is also adding oat milk to its menu.

“Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations. It’s time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “With richer roasts, better beans and exceptional taste, we’re excited for our fans to try these new coffees.”

Krispy Kreme fans can get their free doughnut in-store, drive-thru or by ordering for pickup online using the promo code “SWEETDUO.”

Krispy Kreme said the new menu features more than two dozen updated coffee beverages including an “Original Glazed” iced coffee, a frozen caramel mocha latte, a caramel latte and classic brewed coffee.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new coffee line, click here.