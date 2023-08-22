TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Krispy Kreme announced that it is bringing back one of its most popular glazed doughnuts for a limited time.

The doughnut shop is treating fans to a “perfect last bite of summer” with the return of its popular strawberry glazed doughnuts over Labor Day weekend.

“Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend – the unofficial end of summer – is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

Strawberry Glazed Doughnut (Krispy Kreme)

This will be the third time Krispy Kreme has offered the doughnut, which is an original glazed doughnut featuring a strawberry glaze and sweet strawberry flavor.

The doughnuts will be available for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and at participating stores.