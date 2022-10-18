TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are planning a potential collaboration between the two chains at select locations next week.

In a joint press release, Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s announced that the fast food restaurant would offer three donuts at nine locations in a small-scale test starting on Oct. 26.

These doughnuts would include the original glazed doughnut, the chocolate iced doughnut with sprinkles, and the raspberry-filled doughnut.

According to the release, the nine test locations will be in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. The donuts would be available all day for in-person and drive-thru customers only.

“This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the US as we constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network – a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

CNN Business reported that Krispy Kreme shares increased by 4% after the announcement was made.