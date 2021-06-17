Kohl’s to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kohl’s announced Thursday that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

“The decision comes after positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season,” the department store said in a statement.

Customers looking to shop at Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day can do so online at Kohls.com and through the Kohl’s app.

More information on Kohl’s holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later day.