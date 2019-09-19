Kodi Lee crowned winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 14

(NBC NEWS) – “America’s Got Talent” has a new champion.

Kodi Lee, the 23-year-old blind and autistic singer/musician, was named the show’s season 14 winner Wednesday night. America fell in love with him after his May audition became a viral sensation.

“From the moment Kodi Lee first opened his mouth on our stage, he had the million dollars in his pocket,” AGT Judge Howie Mandel said.

Even the runners up, the Detroit Youth Choir, were emotional about Lee’s win.

“Seeing Kodi Lee win made me like cry, because he’s like, awesome,” one member of the Detroit Youth Choir said.

Also caught up was pop star Leona Lewis.

“I’ve cried like ten times today. I’ve had to reapply my makeup ten times,” Lewis said.

She performed a duet with Lee during the night’s two-hour finale.

“His performances, throughout the entire competition, have been sensational,” AGT Judge Simon Cowell said.

Lee’s mom, Tina, hopes his big win can foster change.

“The world completely won because Kodi just opened doors for everyone,” said Lee’s mom.

He’s also opened doors for a spending spree.

“I’m going to buy lots of grand pianos in every color!” joked Lee.