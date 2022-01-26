Kobe Bryant, Gianna depicted in statue at site of fatal helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (NBC) – Two years after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, a temporary statue stood on the site where they died.

Sculptor Dan Medina says he hauled the 160-pound bronze statue to the site above Calabasas, California at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The artwork depicts the Lakers legend with his arm around his 13-year-old daughter as she holds a ball. Both are wearing basketball uniforms.

Medina says he added the names of all nine crash victims to the base of the statue… Along with the words, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

