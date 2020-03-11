Kindergarten teacher donates kidney to mom of former student

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WGHP

(WGHP) – A North Carolina woman in need of a new kidney found her “angel” in her daughter’s kindergarten teacher.

Tracy Drayton and Pam Oast were all smiles during an interview just days after the kidney transplant.

Oast is the former kindergarten teacher of Drayton’s daughter, Jada, and quickly became embraced as a family friend.

“God is good. I tell Pam all the time she is my angel on earth,” Drayton said.

WGHP began following their journey in November when Oast learned she was a match to donate a kidney to Drayton.

The surgery was initially scheduled for January, but medical setbacks delayed the procedure.

“My blood pressure, then her hemoglobin, and every time we told each other ‘God’s got us.’ We’re going to do this no matter what in his time, and it’s going to be perfect, and lo and behold it was,” Oast said.

Drayton and Oast had surgery in Pittsburgh on March 5. Drayton says her daughter is already excited about the future.

“She’s just so happy. She really is. She can’t wait for me to come back home,” she said.

Both women hope their story will encourage others to consider organ donation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else"

Car fire slows I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car fire slows I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour"

Nursing home visitation restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing home visitation restrictions"

Gov. Ron DeSantis on state university system steps against COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis on state university system steps against COVID-19"

Facts Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facts Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic"

Store robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Store robbery"

Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak"

Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County"

No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County"

Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss