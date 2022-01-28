Kid Rock threatens to cancel shows if venues require masks, proof of vaccination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kid Rock has threatened to cancel shows on his upcoming tour if venues require concertgoers to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rock said in a Facebook post on Thursday he wouldn’t perform with COVID-19 restrictions in place because his fans have told them they won’t attend his show.

“You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either… If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People,’ while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain’t happening.”

Kid Rock’s tour is scheduled to begin in Evansville, Indiana on April 6th, and he is scheduled to perform at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitethere on June 11.

In October concert-goers were told to have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test to attend concerts at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater.

Earlier this month, the musician released an anti-COVID protocols song “We the People,” which included a “Let’s Go Brandon” chorus.