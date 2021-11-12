Kentucky nurse wins $200K from scratch-off on first day of her retirement

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

FLOYD Co., KY. (WFLA) – A Kentucky nurse who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a $10 scratch-off ticket from a Double Kwik in Prestonburg, Kentucky.

While at the store scratched off the ticket and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

She drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week where she received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

“I can do this,” she said, reassuring herself of her decision to retire.

The nurse said the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic have “been tough,” she told officials.

The store will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket