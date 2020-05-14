Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour due to COVID-19

In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. After Hurricane Irma decimated the U.S. Virgin Islands last year, country superstar Kenny Chesney started writing songs and organizing relief efforts. Chesney is donating proceeds from the sale of his new album, “Songs for the Saints,” to a foundation he set up to support recovery on the islands. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRN/WFLA) — Country music star Kenny Chesney is postponing his 2020 “Chillaxification” Tour and is planning to move the tour to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one imagined we’d be here today.

Still wondering, still uncertain. And I still will not take chances with people I care about.



Click below for more info pic.twitter.com/K6OIyWekK9 — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) May 14, 2020

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced. So far, the 2021 schedule has not yet been announced.

Chesney initially planned to visit Raymond James Stadium on May 9.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: