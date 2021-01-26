Kellyanne Conway accused of posting topless photo of 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(KXAN) – Kellyanne Conway, one of former President Donald Trump’s aides, is under fire and accused of posting a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter.

The now-deleted photo was allegedly posted to Kellyanne’s official Twitter profile (@KellyannePolls) as a Fleet, a newer Twitter feature similar to an Instagram Story that disappears after 24 hours. But the photo was still able to be documented and should be reported immediately if seen.

Claudia is known for being an outspoken critic of her mother’s politics on TikTok, where the teen has over 1 million followers. She has also previously accused her mother of abuse and explained plans to seek emancipation from her parents.

On Monday, she posted a video message confirming the picture was real. The video has since been deleted but was recorded by several users.

In the deleted video, Claudia reportedly gave the following theory: “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something. I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

Claudia reportedly followed up that video with another (also deleted but recorded by other users), in which she said, “Nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f****** jail.”

George Conway – Kellyanne’s husband and Claudia’s father – tweeted a link to a new TikTok video from his daughter on Tuesday morning. He posted it with the message, “Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her.”

In the video tweeted by George Conway, Claudia said she wants to “address the situation” and added, “this isn’t forced, this is coming completely from me.” The clip is the first of four videos posted by the teen to her TikTok account Tuesday.

“I have faith and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet, as well as me. We would never do that,” the teen said in the video. “My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters but we also love like mothers and daughters and I do love her.”

Claudia announced in the video she’ll be taking a break from social media because “we are really tired of being headlines” and said she would be working on her relationship with her mom and her family.

“Please do not incite hate or violence on my family. Please. No calls to authorities,” she said. “I love my mom and she loves me.”

Several media outlets, including Variety, were unable to reach Kellyanne Conway for comment. Twitter, meanwhile, says it’s investigating.

After the incident Monday evening, the bio section of Claudia Conway’s TikTok profile briefly read, “629 days left,” a seeming reference to when she’ll be able to be legally independent from her parents.

If you have seen or know of photos, videos or instances of exploited children, you’re asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.