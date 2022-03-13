Katt Williams comedy show evacuated after bomb threat in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bomb threat resulted in a quick evacuation of fans at a comedy show in Nashville late Saturday night.

In a release made by the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Williams abruptly ended his show 10 minutes before his set was planned to end due to a bomb threat. The auditorium stated that Williams decided not to inform the crowd of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injuries.

Metro Nashville Police were able to clear the building successfully Saturday night without incident. Officers didn’t state how the threat was made or reported. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Katt Williams was in Nashville as a part of his “World War III” comedy tour. The comedian has not made a statement regarding the incident at this time.