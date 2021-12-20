Kanye West buys more than 4,000 toys for Chicago toy drive

CHICAGO (WGN) — Kids from Chicago neighborhoods received thousands of Christmas presents Sunday, thanks to Kanye West and some restaurant owners.

During Sunday’s ‘Toys for Englewood’ event, children received more than 4,000 toys at the Kennedy King Gymnasium at 63rd and Halsted.

Kanye West, who in October legally changed his name to ‘Ye,‘ bought a majority of the gifts, according to Chicago Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward).

“He is our hometown hero, and we want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday,” Coleman said. “Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing.”

Families in attendance also enjoyed food, games, and prizes. Coleman adds that the city is looking forward to making Toys for Englewood an annual event.