Kansas soldier saves ‘countless lives’ by ending active shooter situation on bridge

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (NBC/WDAF) — An active-duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth is being hailed a hero for intervening and ending an active shooting on the Centennial Bridge Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect, described as a Platte County, Missouri man, was armed with at least a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle and was firing seemingly at random at cars on the bridge after getting out of his car.

That’s when a 34-year-old soldier from nearby Fort Leavenworth rammed the suspect with his own vehicle.

The suspect was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Another active-duty soldier from Fort Leavenworth was struck by the suspect’s fire. That soldier’s injuries were also not life-threatening.

The soldier that stopped the shooter was not injured.

“There was an active-duty soldier assigned to Ft. Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event, saw the event unfold, determined it was an active shooter and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Chief Pat Kitchens of the Leavenworth Police Dept. said.