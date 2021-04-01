Kansas mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas woman has learned that some April Fools’ Day jokes can go too far.

The woman’s daughter notified 911 after her mother called and said she had been shot and then hung up, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Wichita police Lt. Ron Hunt said.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets and tried to reach out to anyone inside the home. When they did not get a response, they went into the home. It was empty.

Hunt said the mother was at work and called her daughter as a prank. Police investigated and said they learned it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Officers found Willis in the nearby city of Derby and arrested her.

“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny any more,” he said.

Police say the crime is “unlawful request for emergency service assistance.” Once officers are finished investigating, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

Hunt said the woman could possibly face charges in the incident.