Kansas man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find long-term girlfriend

National

by: WDAF

Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) – Find “Jeff G.” a girlfriend and he’ll pay you $25,000.

That sounds like a lot of money until you start talking with Jeff Gebhart about the value of love and happiness.

“If this pays off, this could be the best value ever,” Gebhart told WDAF.

The 47-year-old Prairie Village man, who’s never been married, said he tried online dating after his last breakup, but it wasn’t for him.

Then he and a group of friends got to talking about how much time they invest each year swiping right and money to find out they should have swiped left.

“I saw the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results, so I knew I couldn’t go back to online dating,” Gebhart said.

So he formed focus groups and worked with friends for six months building a website based on a simple premise.

“There’s a lot of really good girls out there not dating,” he said.

The promise of a payout has grabbed headlines since datejeffg.com launched over the weekend — even landing him in People magazine. But the site is really based on matching personality analytics to Jeff G. through an extensive survey.

“I’m excited for now. I’m excited for next year, and I want to feel a connection with somebody on that level also,” Gebhart said.

Women who nominate themselves — so far that’s about 60 percent of the applicants — won’t be eligible for the money but are considered. But Gebhart is getting plenty of recommendations from people with friends they think would be perfect for him and his dog Gunner.

“I’d like to nominate a good friend, former boss and somebody who quite possibly loves dogs more than you,” one potential matchmaker wrote to Gebhart.

He said he’s been overwhelmed by the responses and instant notoriety but hopes it ultimately leads to him finding the woman of his dreams.

That woman would be “somebody who’s independent and driven, somebody who’s a little bit goofy because I’m a little bit goofy,” according to Gebhart.

Gebhart is taking steps to make sure people aren’t in it just for the money. Payments would be made over five years annually starting the first year after he and any potential girlfriend make it “official.”

He also says he’d donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if things work out.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

evan background check bill 530

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan background check bill 530"

EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations"

Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility"

Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship"

MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip"

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season"

Subject of Better Call Behnken investigation arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subject of Better Call Behnken investigation arrested"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss