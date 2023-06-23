TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ill-fated Titan submersible was once touted as a groundbreaking vessel, equipped with state of the art technology and the capability of descending to depths in excess of 4,000 meters.

A desperate search for the sub concluded Thursday, when a remote operated vehicle discovered pieces of the vessel scattered over two miles deep on the sea floor.

US Coast Guard officials said the debris field, discovered about 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s bow, was “consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.”

In a video posted to the OceanGate Expedition YouTube channel in 2018, CEO Stockton Rush said the vessel sported a “5-inch thick carbon fiber pressure vessel — The largest pressure vessel ever made for human occupancy – [and] possibly the largest ever presser vessel of that thickness.”

Rush added the Titan was also equipped with “the world’s only acoustic monitoring and strain gauge monitoring system on a manned submersible. Twenty-seven strain gauges, nine acoustic garages. We know more about this hull than anyone has ever known,” he said.

In an eerie twist of fate, Rush would proclaim: “This will be one of the great moments of submersibles.”

But as Brian Weed, a camera operator for Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown,” would later admit, “The moment we started the test dive, things started going wrong.”

Weed joined OceanGate for a test dive of Titan in May 2021. He told NBC News, the sub dove descended, but did not reach the Titanic wreckage.

Weed told the news network the launch was “clumsy,” adding “there were malfunctions with the propulsion system,” leaving the passengers like “sitting ducks in the water.”

FILE – This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

Josh Gates, the host of “Expedition Unknown,” told NBC News’ Tom Costello “We had issues with thruster control. We had issues with the computers aboard. We had issues with comms.”

Arthur Loibl, one of Oceangate’s first customers, described to The Associated Press a dive he made two years as a “kamikaze operation.”

OceanGate completed successful expeditions to the wreckage in 2021 and in 2022 before the Titian disappeared on its third trip.

CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, were presumed dead.

“We found five major pieces of debris that told us that it was the remains of the Titan,” said Paul Hankins, director of the U.S. Navy’s salvage operations and ocean engineering for the U.S. Navy. “The initial thing we found was the nose cone, which was outside of the pressure hull. We then found a large debris field.”

Hankins said crews also found a smaller debris field, and the aft end of the pressure hull “which was basically comprised the totality of that pressure vessel.”

According to NBC, former OceanGate pilot, David Lochridge, who was hired to test submersibles, claimed in court papers he was fired after he warned the Titan’s carbon shell was not properly tested to ensure it could safely descend to the Titanic.

When his complaints that the sub would endanger customers, Lochridge said he was given “10 minutes to immediately clear out his desk.”

NBC noted Lochridge’s claims were first reported by The New Republic.