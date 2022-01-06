Kamala Harris was inside DNC on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb was found outside

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Freedman Bank Forum at the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Kamala Harris, then the vice president-elect, was at the Democratic National Committee headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside on Jan. 6, 2021.

A White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said harris was inside the DNC headquarters until she was evacuated.

She then left with plans to return, but as the situation started getting worse, harris stayed in a classified briefing room.

The bomb was found at 1:07 p.m., and Harris was moved about seven minutes later according to a Capitol police timeline.

At that point rioters were coming up against police outside the Capitol just as former President Trump was telling supporters to “fight like hell.”

People inside the DNC said Harris called back several times to check on her staff.

The FBI still does not have a suspect in the planting of bombs at both the republican national committee and the DNC.