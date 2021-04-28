Kamala Harris first Vice President to get wax figure in Madame Tussauds

(NEXSTAR) – Kamala Harris will be the first vice president of the United States to get the wax treatment.

Madame Tussauds, known for its often uncanny wax figures, announced Wednesday — Harris’ 100th day in office — that a sculpture of Harris is in the works.

A sculpture of President Joe Biden (Madame Tussauds).

Harris’ wax figure will be joined by President Joe Biden. Madame Tussauds has historically crafted wax sculptures of the presidents.

“Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in on January 20th becoming the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American vice president,” the museum said in a statement. “Madame Tussauds New York is adding another first to Harris’ list of achievements by creating a wax figure in her likeness; an honor that has never-before been extended to a vice president.”

Per a press release, the finished sculptures will be displayed in the “Oval Office Experience” at Madame Tussauds New York.

The heads of the vice president and president took six weeks to complete, and the bodies will require another four to six months. They are being crafted by a team in London.

The wax figures will be wearing their Inauguration Day outfits.