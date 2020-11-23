K9 dies after falling down elevator shaft during search for burglary suspects

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WFLA) – A police K9 died Sunday morning after falling through an elevator shaft while searching for burglary suspects, officials said.

Investigators say police officers with the Johnstown police department responded to a burglary in progress around 4:19 a.m. at a Goodwill warehouse.

Officers first found two suspects hiding in the building. When they learned there were more suspects hiding, they called in for Titan to help find them.

While helping search, Titan fell through an unsecured open elevator shaft on the fourth floor of the building.

Titan had been on the force since 2014.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.