HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A deputy and his K-9 partner in Hamilton County, Indiana were credited with finding a 12-year-old who went missing in below-freezing temperatures Sunday night.

Authorities said the child left their home around 3 a.m. while temperatures plummeted to 16 degrees.

Deputy Neal Hoard and his K-9, Maudie, began tracking the child’s scent around 4:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Maudie followed the scent for more than three-quarters of a mile and ultimately stopped at an enclosed yard where the dog indicated the missing child was.

Another deputy, Tyler Abbitt, hopped the fence and found the child in an exterior restroom.

Deputies said the child was checked out at a hospital sometime later.